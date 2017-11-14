Corn on the Curb

by

A grain truck overturned late Tuesday morning, trying to navigate the roundabout at High Street and Morgnec Road. It spilled its load of corn by the roadside. Traffic was rerouted through an adjacent parking lot due to a fuel leak from the overturned truck. As of 2 p.m., traffic was moving, but the southeast corner of the circle remained blocked as crews conducted cleanup.

According to emergency personnel on the scene, there were no injuries.

The Maryland State Police, the Chestertown Police Department and the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company responded.

The Spy will post more details as information becomes available.