All that Glitters by Jamie Kirkpatrick

It may have been Aesop or Chaucer, certainly Shakespeare in The Merchant of Venice, but whoever first noticed that all that glitters is not gold was onto something. Appearances can be deceiving. There is plenty of pyrite—fool’s gold—in the world that looks like the real thing, but the authentic stuff is a lot harder to find. Pyrite is bright and shiny—it reflects light—whereas real gold in its raw form has a duller aspect that definitely does not glitter.

Even the Romans knew that non omne quod nitet aurum est. Still, despite all that ancient wisdom and learning, it’s surprisingly easy these days to mistake fiction for fact and vice versa. News, for example, is either fake or real depending on one’s political perspective. There are facts, and there are alternative facts, but where is the truth? Apparently, as Mark Twain knew, the truth is still at home putting on its shoes while a lie has already traveled half-way around the world. Sad!

The word “fact” is derived from the Latin word “factum” which means an event or occurrence—something actually done. Fiction, on the other hand, comes from the word “fictio” which means the act of shaping or feigning something; in other words, it is rooted in invention and imagination—it is a product of the mind. For those of us not given to turning over the rocksof Latin derivations, “factum” and “fictio” are the direct ancestors of gold and pyrite. The problem, of course, is that in these post-Roman times, it’s increasingly difficult to distinguish between the two.

Take tax reform, for example. Some members of Congress would have us believe that cutting the corporate tax rate to 20% will grow our economy at such a fast pace that more jobs, higher wages, and a spring wheat crop of new businesses (not to mention a big reduction in the trade deficit) will more than offset a whopping increase—as much as a few trillion dollars—to our national debt. Fact or fiction?

To my mind, trickle-down has never been much of a “factum;” it looks much more like a “fictio” to me, shiny pyrite meant to dazzle us into believing that the proverbial 1% really want to redistribute their wealth to the rest of us. And what about simplifying the tax codes and cutting individual tax rates to leave more disposable income in middle-class pockets? More and more it appears that may be a “factum” in the short-term, but much more of a “fictio” in the longer run—a little short-term gain for a lot of longer term pain. And yet, Congress—at least those members who are feeling the pinch to finally get something (anything!) done—would have us believe that the proposed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is the real deal…gold that glitters. If that’s true, then why was it drafted in the legislative dark, not subject to much, if any, public scrutiny or debate? Maybe some things just look shinier in the dark.

I don’t know about you, but I’m highly dubious about this version of tax reform. To my mind, it has all the flashy characteristics of pyrite without any of the substance of real gold. In the end, my bet is that it will be just as worthless as pyrite. What’s the big rush? Go back to work and dig a little deeper, Congress. Maybe you’ll get lucky and find the real stuff.

