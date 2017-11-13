Library Book Sale This Weekend – Members’ Reception Thursday

by

Come join us for the annual Holiday Book Sale at the Chestertown branch of the Kent County Public Library on High Street!

Thursday, November 16, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Members’ Night

Non-members may join the FOL at the door for only $10 per person / $20 per family. Light snacks and beverages will be served.

Friday, November 17, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 18, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 19, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – $5 Box Day!

On Sunday’s Box Day, you bring the box and fill it up for just $5 per box! That way we don’t have to pack the books away. It’s win-win. The special books and items are half-price on Sunday.

Cash or check only. All proceeds benefit the Kent County Public Library by subsidizing the purchase of new items and supporting community outreach programs.

If you’d like more information about the sale, visit www.friendsofthekcpl.org , e-mail saunderscynthia@gmail.com or find us on Facebook! If you’d like to volunteer or join our board, we’d love to hear from you.

###