Ladies’ Shopping Night Nov. 16

Expanded Holiday Store Hours in Downtown Chestertown

A popular shopping tradition continues this year in Downtown Chestertown. On Thursday, November 16, several local businesses are keeping their doors open until 8 p.m. for shoppers to get a head start on their holiday lists before the rush begins during Thanksgiving weekend. Many will offer in-store specials, discounts or prizes, along with refreshments. With more than 10 businesses participating, this will be a great opportunity to explore the variety of gifts and goods available in Downtown Chestertown, including clothing, books, home decor, children’s items, and one-of-a-kind local art and crafts.

In addition, many businesses will offer extended shopping hours the week before Christmas, beginning Monday, December 18. Most locations will stay open until 7 p.m. for added convenience, with business owners available to help you find the perfect gifts (and wrap them beautifully, too).

“We are proud of the quality and selection of merchandise available in Downtown Chestertown, and strive to create more opportunities for local residents to get to know what we have to offer,” said Kristen Owen, President of Downtown Chestertown Association. “Our local merchants enjoy getting to know their patrons and tailoring shopping experiences to meet their needs.”

Details about Ladies’ Night promotions and specific extended holiday shopping hours can be found on the Downtown Chestertown Facebook page and at individual store locations.