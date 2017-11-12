Two Poems by Robert Earl Price

by

Chain of Change

Poem for the Inauguration of Dr. Christopher Ames

As president of The Sage Colleges

Marching in caps and gowns marking the players as sage

Guardians of lore and legend dancing on the stage

Hailing the new grandmaster chosen to write this page

Charting the course through culture’s ever-shifting rage

The seasoned scholar elected to unravel tradition’s cage

Reciting ceremonial vows to welcome the unfolding age

We search for signs that will name this age

And stamp this conductor as a worthy sage

Entrusted with the keys to this ever morphing cage

Where burnished bars cast shadows upon the stage

As theory and dream present the drama of education’s rage

Freeing canonized doctrine from the yellowed page

Tradition and reason grappling on the page

Molding a myth for the forthcoming age

Ridding us of limits imposed by last century’s rage

Today we spice old chestnuts with freshly ground sage

Stirring a caldron of learning bubbling on the stage

Smudging ivied walls, transforming the cage

Wrapping seasoned scholars in an evolving cage

Where the jaded eyes of history redact every page

Today we add a link to the story told on stage

Choreographing polished steps for the dawning age

Playing new songs deciphered by the chosen sage

Together we board a raft of reason to ride the rapid’s rage

Avoiding white waters of tightly bridled rage

Steering good intentions around the confining cage

Conducting a symphonic overture for the next movement of Sage

Another name to be inscribed upon the page

Bring a rhythmic tempo for a kaleidoscopic age

As antiquity’s musings fret upon the stage

Singing arias of new aims voiced from center stage

Tatting the shimmering veil tween placid past and simmering rage

We fan the embers to fuel a flaming age

Ablaze with possibilities that inflate the billowing cage

Where stippled light splashes the gilded page

With huzzahs hailing the ascending mission of Sage

Today we move into an emerging age and shed the familiar cage

Imagination rampant on the stage, etching every page

With runes of ritual rage perfumed with the subtle scent of sage

Eclipse

The sun caresses the moon

Earth loses touch with reality

Day and night in the same room

Transiting the path of totality

Land rippled with banded snakes

Wolf howl and rooster crow

Inner grace squirming in our wakes

Noon caught in a sidereal show

The moon wears a string of red beads

The sun flecks the mist with rainbows

Clamored affirmations voicing every creed

As the heavens unveil chatoyant glows

A flaming ring of sunsets whirl around

Celestial orbs inspiring rituals of wonder

Entangled shadows writhing on the ground

Expectantly we await doomsday’s thunder

Until Ra reposts the day’s light,

And Luna waxes the night

*Sidereal (sai.di.ri.al) adjective relating to the stars