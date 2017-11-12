Kent School Launches Fall Mini-Term Classes

by

Each academic year, Kent School offers two selections of mini-term classes for Middle School students. The mini-terms, called Explorations last for six weeks and occur in the Fall and Spring Semesters. Explorations offers opportunities for students in Grades Five through Eight to explore an interest, develop a hobby or even discover a potential future vocation. Each Exploration class meets Friday morning to work collaboratively on their project.

Michelle Duke, Assistant Head of School for Academics said, “The Explorations sessions involve a small group, usually six to eight students from across our middle school grades. It is a wonderful way for our students to work collaboratively with students from outside their typical classes. They get to see their peers’ talents and interests and maybe discover a new talent of their own.” Duke continued, “I really value the Explorations Program at Kent School because it reinforces our commitment to multiple modality teaching. It also offers our teachers another opportunity to observe the many ways our students learn. They can take these observations back to the classroom and perhaps incorporate a technique into a lesson or an alternative form of assessment.”

This term, students are exploring their creative side with music, photography, graphic design, painting and more. Students in the Photography session, taught by Michelle Cerino, explore the fine art and techniques of digital photography. They venture into classrooms or around the scenic campus to capture images for use on the school website or in the school yearbook.

For those with an interest in music, Amanda Whitaker, Grade Seven and Eight Math teacher, is leading a ukulele class. The students will learn songs as a group and one of their choice to perform at an upcoming school assembly.

Hannah Richardson, Middle School Science teacher leads Nature Buddies. Nature Buddies is a unique, cross-grade session in which middle school students prepare lesson plans for Preschool students and then put those lesson plans into action with those children in nature-themed science projects.

Mural Design allows Grade Eight students the opportunity to design and paint a legacy mural. Throughout two Explorations sessions students select a theme, lay out the design and then get set to paint. Their mural is then installed in a prominent location on campus.

The object of “The Great Escape” is for the students to use logic and sequencing to design and build an escape-proof room. Students are collaborating to develop intriguing clues, designed for the Middle School teachers and students. Unlocking these clues will lead to escape from the room.

For students interested in journalism, video production or graphic design, there are two options. Students may elect to join the Kent School News team to produce a weekly video news segment. Kent School news includes student-led interviews, athletics updates, and the weekly “Word-on-the Street” segment in which students are asked a pertinent question on a current event or upcoming holiday. The second option for media enthusiasts is Yearbook Design in which students take on the job of creating the theme, design, text and layout of the annual Kent School Yearbook.

Finally, Fondant Fundamentals, taught by Librarian Julia Gross, gives interested students the opportunity to learn about the wonderful world of cake decorating. Students learn how to color their fondant to build creative toppings for cupcakes and cakes.

For more information about the Explorations program at Kent School or any other facet of the school visit the school website or call 410-778-4100 ext. 110. Kent School, located on the bank of the Chester River in historic Chestertown is an independent day school serving girls and boys from Preschool through Grade 8. The school’s mission is to guide its students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. The school’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world.