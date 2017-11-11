Thinking About How Lives Matter at Unitarian Church

On Sun, Nov 12 at 10 a.m. Dr. Michael Franch will give a sermon entitled “Thinking About How Lives Matter” to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Drive, Chestertown.

We claim universality in our faith community. We talk about the worth and dignity of every person. One of our responsive readings proclaims that it doesn’t matter whether one is black or white, gay or straight. That’s true, but it’s also not true. If we ignore an identity that is important to a person, we ignore part of them. We know that “Black Lives Matter” and that “All Lives Matter,” but if we can’t say the former, we don’t mean the latter. We need to recognize both specificity and universality, and that “all” contains multitudes.

