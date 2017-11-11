St. Anne’s Episcopal School Offers Merit Scholarships

by

Planning for Middle School in 2018-2019? St. Anne’s Episcopal School is offering two Merit Scholarship awards of $8,000 per year for each new student thanks to generous donor support. These awards are designed to attract new, engaging 5th to 8th grade students who will benefit from and add to the school’s community. Each scholarship will be awarded for the term of the student’s enrollment at St. Anne’s, through graduation (up to four years). Families may learn more at Open Houses this Sunday, November 12 at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, November 16, at 6 p.m. and at weekly Wednesday tours at 8:30 a.m. (call 302-378-3179 option 1 to RSVP). Merit scholarship candidates may also apply for need-based financial aid.

“We are extremely grateful that our child was a recipient of the generous Merit Scholarship. It has allowed us to provide her with a truly outstanding educational opportunity,” said the parent of a recent Merit Scholarship recipient. “St. Anne’s offers a unique educational experience, academically challenging, spiritually conscious and the opportunity to be a student athlete. She has been embraced by her classmates and is thriving at St. Anne’s. Each day offers a new learning opportunity. She has thanked us multiple times for sending her to St. Anne’s.”

The school is also seeking nominations and applications for one U.S. Service Scholarship for $7,500 to be awarded to a new student entering 5th to 8th grade who has immediate family in the U.S. Military. This award is drawn from a donor-supported fund to help make a St. Anne’s education accessible to students whose immediate family member is serving in or retired from any of the five (5) branches of the U.S. Military and their Reserve and National Guard units: Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard. It will continue for up to four years while the student is enrolled at St. Anne’s.

The U.S. Service Scholarship recipient must have a demonstrated need for financial assistance in meeting the annual tuition obligation for St. Anne’s. The vision of its donors is to attract new students who may not otherwise be able to attend the school. Immediate family member is defined as a mother, father, legal guardian, step-mother, step-father or sibling. Recipients may also qualify for additional financial aid.

“St. Anne’s donors are making it possible for students to enroll in our Middle School program to become part of a small, diverse community where students feel safe to explore challenging academics, athletics, the arts, a spiritual life, and service learning – all part of our Episcopal school tradition,” said Head of School Peter Thayer.

The Scholarship application process includes a family tour, admissions forms due January 3, 2018, and a student visit day at St. Anne’s. Applicants for grades 5-8 must also complete admission exams which are administered at St. Anne’s using the Educational Records Bureau (ERB) CTP Online tests on one of the following Saturday mornings: January 27, February 24, or April 14, 2018. Details are available on the school’s website.

Candidates for all scholarships may also apply for need-based Financial Aid which requires an online application by February 1, 2018. Recipients must maintain academic and community standards which will be reviewed annually.

U.S. Service Scholarship candidates must also apply to St. Anne’s Financial Aid program to qualify for the scholarship by no later than March 26, 2018.

There is no area residence requirement for the scholarships. The St. Anne’s Selection Committee is comprised of faculty and administrators. Recipients must maintain academic and community standards which will be reviewed annually

Recipients will be notified confidentially by the selection date of Friday, April 27, 2018. Those who are selected will have until Friday, May 11 to make a decision to enroll at St. Anne’s for the coming academic year. St. Anne’s is choosing to keep the selection of the recipient’s confidential due to the young age of the applicants, and the small size of the school.

“My words could never fully express the gratitude I feel when I consider the fact that my son has the privilege to attend such an outstanding educational institution,” writes the parent of another scholarship recipient. “St. Anne’s has challenged him academically, socially, and intellectually beyond all of our expectations, and has greatly contributed to his sense of confidence in his ability to succeed in all his endeavors. In addition, the community in which he receives this excellent level of education is filled with joy and peace. A place where he feels free to explore his world with ease and excitement.”

For more details about the Admissions Process and our online applications please visit our website.