Spy Habitat Price Points: What over $1,000,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $1,225,000 at 6880 Pentridge Lane in Chestertown.

This custom-built house’s front elevation is very appealing with its two-story gables linked by the shed roof with its “eyebrow” window over the front door. The breezeway that links the house with the garage at a right angle to the house was a creative touch to soften the massing.

I liked the rear elevation even more with its two-story gables linked by a shed dormer. The screened porch and covered porch extend across most of the house to create wonderful outdoor rooms with expansive views to the water. Skylights bring light into the porch and master bedroom and indirectly into the dining room.

As you open the front door, I loved the dramatic vista through the house to the dining room and its focal point of the rear bay window beyond to the screened porch. The dormer window above allowed light to penetrate the space and created great architectural interest for the living and dining spaces.

I loved the blue accent walls used In the master suite. The bright blue accent wall surrounding the soaking tub accentuates the whiteness of the tub and the transparency of the glass block shower beyond.

For more information about this property, contact Liddy Campbell with Cross Street Realtors at 410-778-3779 (o), 410-708-5433 (c), or liddy@csrealtors.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.



Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.