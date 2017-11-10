Charity Auction at Unitarian Universalists November 18

by

Saturday, November 18, 2017, 6 p.m., Chestertown

Free admission. Open to the Public. Hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and beverages

The Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River (UUCR) will hold a fund raising auction on Saturday, November 18 at 914 Gateway Drive, Chestertown, in the Crestview development. Admission is free and the general public is welcome.

Doors open at 6 p.m. to enjoy light hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and desserts. Explore Silent Auction items before the Live Auction begins at 7 p.m. Bid on wonderful donations, including a Dale Chihuly signature, oil paintings and crafts by local artists, pastel lessons with Mary Pritchard, dahlia bulbs, excursions, Cal Ripken memorabilia, a week at an upstate NY cabin, dining experiences and delivered prepared meals, home décor items, computer help, pet services, and a pianist for your next party.

A continually updated list of auction items is available on the UUCR website — click on “News.”