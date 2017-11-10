Bipartisan Celebration of Service Members and Veterans

by

Democrats, Republicans and Independents gathered on First Friday at the Democratic Headquarters at 357 High Street in Chestertown to celebrate and honor military family and friends through the memorabilia that has been featured in the twin windows for several months.

Contributors of many of the articles and artifacts shared with others their family stories, the meaning of the memorabilia and how cherished and enriched life is in this country because of their sacrifices.

The windows feature pictures of the five young men from Kent County killed in Viet Nam, family pictures of men and women serving their country, uniforms of all the branches of service, ration coupons from the WWII home front, and books written about some of the local heroes.

The window displays will be in place through the Veteran’s Day weekend. Please stop by and see if you can spot the Trench Art candle sticks made from artillery shells (circa 1943) on loan from the George Kennedy family or the medic bag and beret from the Pinder family. See the AAF (Army Air Forces) Cloth Chart of Japan and the South China Sea (C-52), the East China Sea on reverse (C-53). It is an acetate rayon typographical escape map, at first produced for pilots, for use by “War and Navy Department Agencies only”

This belonged to a WWII pilot from Baltimore.

Please take a quiet moment to read the telegram of regret for Lawrence Meeks, killed in France in WWII, and see his picture, Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

The windows are lighted at night, so those wishing to pay tribute may visit and photograph the windows at any time.

The Democratic Club of Kent County would like to thank all of those members, Kent County residents and the American Legion for their contributions and to those near and far who have given so much so we can enjoy the opportunity to find what we all share in common – peace.