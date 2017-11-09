Smarter Photos with Your Smartphone

by

Take advantage of all those apps available for your smartphone! In addition to one-day workshops on jewelry making and watercolors, RiverArts is offering a 4-week Smartphoneography class with Instructor Anne Highfield-Clark, plus two family-oriented workshops at the Clay Studio.

The Smartphoneography class offers a solid introduction to photo editing to enhance all your smartphone photos. Class runs Monday evenings, 6- 7 p.m., beginning November 13.

Love bracelets? Jewelry artist Melissa Kay-Steves is teaching a one-day workshop on the centuries-old Viking Knit copper weaving technique on Saturday, November 18. Students will create a stunning woven bracelet with charm. Perfect for holiday gift- giving – or for yourself!

On Sunday, November 19, RiverArts offers “Water, Water Everywhere,” with watercolor artist and instructor Steve Bleinberger. Workshop includes demonstrations and personalized instruction, as well as ‘tips and tricks’ for painting water.

The RiverArts Clay Studio has two family-oriented workshops scheduled.

In “Castle Cookie Jars: A Family Affair,” participants will design and build their very own cookie jar to take home and fill with treats. Holiday Ornament making will be offered on both Friday, December 1, during the evening and daytime on Saturday December 2.

For more information and to register for classes and workshops visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on Education, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

The family workshops are held at the RiverArts Clay Studio, 204 High Street. All other programs held at the ArtsAlive! Education Center, 200 High Street.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.