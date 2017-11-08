Young Artists Shine at KidSPOT!

by

KidSPOT! is an after-school art program for, well, kids. Sponsored by RiverArts, KidSpot has year-round activities including drop-in sessions. This Friday will be the last day of a special six-week KidSPOT! session in coordination with the Kent County Public Schools for students grades K-8 . The younger kids made masks, dolls, cut-paper art and more. The middle school students did drawings in various media. And their KidSPOT! exhibit was up on the walls at RiverArts by First Friday. And you can see it, too!

The People’s Choice award for the middle school went to Emma Porter, grade 8 for her big cat.

RiverArts will run another six-week after-school program starting in the new year. Contact RiverArts for information. The program runs from 3:30 to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

Joy Maine was curator and instructor for the Middle School exhibit. She has taught art in the Kent County Middle School in Chestertown for over 30 years. Elizabeth Healy was curator and instructor for the elementary school students. She taught elementary school in Montana for 25 years before moving to Chestertown in 2014. She is currently the co-chair of KidSPOT.

The RiverArts Gallery at 315 High Street, Suite 106 (behind Dunkin’ Donuts)is open Tuesday through Friday, 11 am to 4 pm, Saturday 10 to 4, and Sunday 11 to 3 pm. Don’t miss it!

The KidSPOT! exhibit is in the second and third rooms at RiverArts. The main room has another exhibit that is also worth taking a look at. The Spy article on the Chester River School of Art Student Exhibit is here.

Photo Gallery below by Peter Heck and Jane Jewell

