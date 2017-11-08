Mid-Shore Arts: The Colors of Alison Cooley

by

As a select number of local art patrons know, there is a secret art gallery in downtown Easton. While it successfully fronts as a restaurant (in fact, one of the best on the Delmarva) the walls of Out of the Fire are continually changing to display some of the most talented local artists who have caught the eye of owner and art collector Amy Haines.

This month, A new artist has joined the ranks of the Out of the Fire portfolio. Alison Cooley relocated to Talbot County less than a year ago after her husband, Ben, assumed the directorship of the Academy Art Museum. Before that, the couple found themselves living in such diverse climates as the Island of Nantucket and the City of London before returning to the Mid-Atlantic region as well as close to Alison’s hometown of Washington, D.C..

Those journeys played an essential influence in Alison’s work as she developed a unique color plate that reflected the sometimes severe microclimates of each setting. And those color choices have once again changed as she has adjusted to the Eastern Shore’s particular shades of green, purple and blue.

The Spy spent a few minutes with Alison at the Out of the Fire to talk about the importance of color, water, and paper in her work.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Alison Cooley please go here