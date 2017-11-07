Spy House of the Week: Seven Cedar Chase Court in Chestertown

by

Good things come in small packages. This house appealed to me with its change in scale that starts from its one story front elevation and expands to a partial basement and second floor at the rear. The rear of the house opens up to a screened porch and deck with views to the surrounding wooded setting with views to the Chester River and a pond on the property.

The living room has French doors to the deck and a bookcase flanked by two other windows and the dining room also has French doors to the screened porch. I liked the materials in the kitchen-wood floors, white cabinets with contrasting black appliances, dark countertop and exposed stained wood ceiling rafters. The bay window over the sink offers a space for colorful plants that can be seen from the screened porch beyond.

My favorite room was the screened porch with its full screened panels that seem transparent at certain times of the day. Access to the adjacent deck creates great spaces for relaxing with family or entertaining friends.

