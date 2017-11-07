Election Day in Chestertown — Have You Voted?

by

Tuesday, Nov. 7 is Election Day in Chestertown, with the Mayor and two Town Council seats on the ballot.

Incumbent Mayor Chris Cerino is unopposed, as is the Rev. Ellsworth Tolliver, running for the Third Ward seat currently occupied by Councilman Sam Shoge, who is not seeking re-election.

But three candidates are in the running for the First Ward seat being vacated by Councilwoman Liz Gross, who is retiring after a single Council term due to family health issues.

Owen Bailey, David Foster and Bob Miller are seeking to replace her. All three were present outside the Chestertown firehouse, the polling place for the town election, earlier this morning, greeting voters and making a final pitch for support.

The Chestertown Spy interviewed all three candidates, as well as covering the League of Women Voters candidates forum Nov. 1 at Heron Point — see a Spy video here.

Turnout has been strong so far, according to Town Clerk Jen Mulligan, who said 180 votes had been cast as of just before noon. We urge voters, especially First Ward residents, to get out and vote — the polls are open til 8 p.m. The future of your town is in your hands today!