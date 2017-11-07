Christmas Bazaar at Emmanuel Church Nov. 18

by

Emmanuel Church, on Cross Street in downtown Chestertown, will hold its ever popular Christmas Bazaar from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov 18. Entrance is free.

The bazaar features a wide variety of goods for sale, including food preserves, jewelry, elegant elephants, knitted goods, silent auctions, and Christmas and Thanksgiving gifts, all proceeds going to local charities. The bazaar will feature a Christmas Table including unique Advent calendars, and “Emmanuel’s Christmas Carol Song Book” containing 23 popular carols, complete with words and four-part sheet music, a gift that can be used every Yule time. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This year proceeds will go to Compass Regional Hospice, Kent County Backpack Program, and Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties.

All are invited to a preview party the night before, Friday November 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Entrance fee is $15 per person, which includes beverages and hors d’oeuvres. Here is an opportunity to get first pick on items for sale.

Contact the Church office at 410-778-3477 for further information.