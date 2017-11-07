Celtic Duo Cassie and Maggie at Garfield Center Nov. 12

by

Cassie & Maggie, the Nova Scotian sister duo, bring their unique style of Celtic music to the Garfield on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. The Garfield has once again joined forces with Rock Hall’s home for live music, The Mainstay, to bring this incredible group to Chestertown for a one-night only concert performance.

Born to a family with a rich musical heritage and raised in Nova Scotia, a province steeped in musical culture and traditions, the girls have used their unique up bringing as a springboard for their own brand of Celtic Roots music. Equally at home playing tunes passed down through generations of musicians, as seamlessly weaving themes from the Moonlight Sonata into sets of sure fire reels, Cassie and Maggie are turning heads wherever they go.

Their accolades and awards speak of a young duo that will surely continue to do great things; 2016 Live Ireland “Female Singer of the Year”, 2015 Live Ireland Radio “New Group of the Year”, Canadian Folk Music Award nominees for “Young Performers of the Year”, two time East Coast Music Award nominees for Traditional Album and Traditional/Roots group album and double Music Nova Scotia Award nominees for New Artist and Roots Album of the year.

“Of the numerous East Coast artists the club has featured, these two young ladies inhabit the rare air of the greats. At an age (each in their early twenties) where they only have more to achieve and develop as performers and writers, Cassie & Maggie MacDonald gave the sort of performance you’d expect from seasoned veterans of their craft.” -The Calgary Herald

“Cassie & Maggie both play and sing with a wonderful combination of verve and skill on a program of original and traditional songs and tunes. This is traditional music played with a modern edge” –New Classics, UK

“The dynamic duo, two sisters whose deep family musical heritage is the launching pad for the finest Nova Scotia fiddle tunes, vocals and step dancing. They are the ‘real deal’ whose talent is only exceeded by their charm and passion.” – Warren Robinson (Artistic Director Goderich Celtic Roots festival/ past VP of Folk Alliance)

Co-sponsored by The Mainstay and The Garfield Center for the Arts, the concert on November 12th is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online, over the phone by calling 410-810-2060, or in person at the Garfield Center box office. The Garfield Center is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.