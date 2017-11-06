Bring Your War Stories! WW II Story Collection at Library Nov 11

by

Do you have photographs, letters, or memories from World War II you’d like to share? A team of Washington College students will be stationed at the Chestertown Branch of the Kent County Public Library on Saturday, November 11,

to scan your artifacts and collect your stories.

In honor of Veterans Day, these student researchers seek to chronicle local wartime involvement on both the home front and battlefront through the recollections of those who experienced it. Potential contributors might be World War II veterans and their families, or simply local residents who have memories from the time period. The event will take place in the Main Meeting Room from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the Second World War, military personnel stationed across the country and overseas drew strength from letters exchanged with family and friends, serving as poignant reminders of home. American civilians had a substantial influence on the wartime effort by building new factories, rationing household supplies, and mobilizing donation drives. Yet, these important contributions remain lesser-known and celebrated in American history.

Since 2013, the StoryQuest Program has recorded over 200 oral histories with residents who experienced World War II locally or across the nation and abroad. Digital interviews and scans of wartime letters, photos, and other artifacts are permanently archived at Washington College, where they are accessible to the public.

