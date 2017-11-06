Benchworks Sponsors Baltimore Metro Business Development Event

by

On November 7 at Delta Hunt Valley, the networking group Baltimore Metro Business Development (BMBD) will host a panel discussion with local women business leaders. The panel is sponsored by Benchworks, a full-service marketing firm and moderated by Melissa Johnston, President of Benchworks. Other speakers include Cindy Carson, President of Enradius, a company specializing in geo-targeted digital campaigns; Kara DiPietro, President and CEO of HMC Inc., a full-service design, manufacturing and construction firm specializing in food service design and custom manufacturing; Natalia Luis, Chairman and COO, M Luis Construction, a Maryland-based, woman and minority-owned road construction company; and Jennifer Meyer, CEO of Betamore, an award-winning coworking space, incubator, and campus for technology and entrepreneurship.

The event is BMBD’s third of the year, with previous 2017 events in January and May featuring keynote addresses from Donald Fry (President & CEO, Greater Baltimore Committee), and Tom Geddes (CEO, Plank Industries). The audience will be comprised of approximately 125 executives from numerous companies and industries across the metro area.

“We are excited to sponsor the event and facilitate the discussion with these impressive female leaders. As we expand our services into the local community, we want to get to know the issues and needs of the greater Baltimore area. We are looking forward to meeting the companies and organizations that will be represented Tuesday evening. It’s a great reminder of the amazing talent and promise existing in this area,” said Benchworks CEO Thad Bench, Sr.

“There are numerous local networking groups and events. If you are going to ask people to take the time from their schedule to join you, it’s important to provide value. We’re anticipating high-level discussion and could not be more appreciative of the support provided by Benchworks, allowing this event to occur,” said BMBD Founder Chris Stoner.