Annapolis Winds to Play Resonance Concert Nov. 12

The Annapolis Symphony Wind Trio’s rich blend of oboe, clarinet, and bassoon will fill the parish hall of historic Saint Paul’s Church on the afternoon of Sunday, November 12. The concert, at 3 pm, is the latest offering of the National Music Festival’s Resonance concert series, which runs from October to April.

Oboist Fatma Daglar, clarinetist Robert DiLutis, and bassoonist Benjamin Greanya are all principal players in the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, and they are passionate performers and teachers. Their program includes works by Jaques Ibert, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Darius Milhaud, among others. One highlight is the “Sequoia Trio” by American composer Jenni Brandon.

In Brandon’s own words, “Each movement of The Sequoia Trio takes a quote about Sequoia trees from John Muir’s book The Yosemite and uses it to inspire the music. The opening waving pattern creates the gentle breeze as the growth of the tree starts in the bassoon, moving through the clarinet and is carried all the way to the top of the tree through the oboe. Movement two is sassy and jazzy, describing the kind of resilient attitude that young trees must maintain in order to survive. Finally in The Noble Trees the instruments play a hymn-like tribute to the largest living things on earth. The two Tree Interludes represent the individual voice of a tree and its story.”

It’s not too late to purchase an Annual Pass, which gives the bearer access to all Resonance concerts (there are five remaining this season) and the 2018 National Music Festival. At $300, the Annual Pass is the best value for the greatest amount of music! Passes are transferable; if you can’t make it to a concert, loan your Passes to family or friends.

Saint Paul’s is at 7579 Sandy Bottom Road in Chestertown, off Route 20 between Chestertown and Rock Hall. Single tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door; children and students are $5 at the door. For ticket information click here.