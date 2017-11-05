Two New Board Members for Gunston

by

The Gunston School is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members of its Board of Trustee, for the 2017-2018 academic year. Joining the Board of Trustees are Greg Farley and Robert Fordi. “We are fortunate enough to have caring, diverse, and committed individuals with varying strengths to serve on our board.”, said John Lewis, who is entering his eighth year as Headmaster.

As a team, the Board of Trustees and the Head of School work to maintain the vision for the School, consistent with its mission, and to develop and approve long-range and strategic plans.

Greg Farley is Director of the Center for Leadership in Environmental Education (CLEEn) and Professor of Biological Science at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills. A marine zoologist and evolutionary biologist, he holds an MS from Florida State University and a BS from Duke University.

In 2011, Farley studied at the Sustainable Living Institute of Maui (SLIM), part of the University of Hawaiʻi-Maui Campus. Since his return, he has worked to bring successful ideas home to the Delmarva peninsula. Case studies that illustrate these lessons are captured in his new book, Thinking Like an Island: Navigating a Sustainable Future in Hawaiʻi, co-edited by former SLIM Executive Director Jennifer Chirico.

Robert Fordi of Chestertown is CEO & Managing Partner of Realterm Logistics, the surface transportation logistics platform of Realterm, a $4+ billion-in-assets global multi-strategy real estate private equity firm. Since joining the firm in 1998, Fordi has helped the company build the largest third-party-owned real estate platform serving the transportation industry in the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to his professional responsibilities, Fordi serves on the board of Kent School, an independent K – 8th school in Chestertown,, and as a member of Chestertown, Maryland’s Planning Commission. Fordi received a BS in Economics from Towson University, as well as an MS in Real Estate Development from The Johns Hopkins University.