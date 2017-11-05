Eagles Experience brings classic, Cali rock to TPAC

by

Celebrate the 70s and the crest of the California rock sound when THE EAGLES EXPERIENCE comes to the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The show features the legendary band’s greatest hits including “Hotel California,” “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Take it Easy.”

With a one-to-one lineup that reflects the Eagles during their heyday in the late 1970s, the members of THE EAGLES EXPERIENCE each emulate their respective “Eagle”, playing the correct instrument and singing the songs as sung by their counterpart. Every member of THE EAGLES EXPERIENCE is dedicated to presenting their part as accurately as possible, and will provide you with an ultimate “Eagles Experience” you will not soon forget.

THE EAGLES EXPERIENCE only plays songs written and recorded by the Eagles as a band, from their biggest hits to hidden gems. While there were many great songs by Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh as solo artists, the Eagles created more than enough musical material to fill an entire evening, and then some.

The show begins at 8 pm and tickets are $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the TPAC box office at 410-827-5867.