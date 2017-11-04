Spy Habitat Price Points: What $700,000 to $1,000,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $995,000 at 10080 Third Point Road in Chestertown.

This property is a contemporary design built in 1962. The one-story house is a mix of wood and stone exterior wall planes with large infills of glass. Gable roofs that float above the lower very low slope main roof create dramatic interior vistas to Fairlee Creek beyond from their end walls of floor to ceiling glass. All of the main rooms of the house access the deck that runs along the rear of the house.

I liked the open floor plan of the main rooms, how the furniture arrangement instead of walls define the functions of the spaces and the mix of stained wood and painted ceilings.

I especially liked the “table for two” by the full height glass wall in the kitchen that would be the perfect place for breakfast. The best part of this house is its height above the water. As you walk through the rooms, the water appears directly opposite your line-of-sight so you feel as if you are on a houseboat.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.