The Chesapeake Show at Chesapeake College

In the months of November and December, a talented group of artists from the Eastern Shore and Annapolis will present their original artwork at “The Chesapeake Show” in Chesapeake College’s Todd Performing Arts Center in Wye Mills, MD.

“The Chesapeake Show: A Traveling Exhibition of Select Artists” features fourteen local artists who express their love of our Chesapeake Bay region through their beautiful and diverse art. This group has exhibited throughout the Eastern Shore and Annapolis region, featuring original artwork from watercolors and acrylics to cut-paper and ribbon collages. Organized by Dave Murphy and Steve Bleinberger, other artists include Peggy Blades, Mary Bickford, Katherine Carney, Carolyn Councell, Ann Farley, Brenda Larson, Judi MacDonald, Nancy O’Brien, Paul Taylor, Carol Vaughn, Sean Wells, and Wende Woodham.

Come see scenes of our beautiful waterways, boats, marine animals, and more as you reminisce about times on and near the water. The Chesapeake Show is open for viewing during the hours of 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday — and can also be seen during special events in the Todd Performing Arts Center during these months.

During these same months, many of these artists will also have giclees of their work exhibited at the Annapolis Maritime Museum. A giclee is a high-quality reproduction of an artist’s original piece of artwork, making artists’ work available in an additional way that can be more affordable. The artwork is available to purchase onsite from the Museum, and will make wonderful & meaningful holiday gifts. The Annapolis Maritime Museum is open from 11 am to 3 pm Wednesday through Sunday, and they are located at 723 Second Street in the Eastport neighborhood of Annapolis.