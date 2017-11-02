“Shoot for the Stars” Casino Night Tickets On Sale

by

The stars will align at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at the Garfield Center for the Arts when local “celebrities” take their seats as Las Vegas-style casino dealers to help raise funds that will support health care services and patient care in Kent County.

“This is the fourth Shoot for the Stars Casino Night,” says Maryann Ruehrmund, executive director, UM Chester River Health Foundation, which is sponsoring the event. “It tends to sell out quickly because The Garfield Center for the Arts is a very elegant but relatively small venue, so we encourage people to purchase tickets early.”

According to Ruehrmund, arriving guests will be treated to a glass of Sparkling Vidal Blanc, compliments of Crow Vineyard and Winery, and $25,000 in chips for the casino-style games, which include: Craps, Roulette, Caribbean Stud, Three Card Poker and Blackjack. (Additional chips may be purchased throughout the evening.) A sumptuous selection of heavy hors-d’oeuvres provided by Occasions Catering will be available throughout the evening, and a coffee and dessert bar will be provided at the conclusion of gaming.

Entertainment will be provided by the very popular Phil Dutton and the Alligators, who will perform Louisiana-style music from Satchmo to Chenier, and will surely get you dancing!

At the close of the evening, guests will cash in their chips for the chance to win five incredible prizes including a luxurious Williamsburg, Virginia holiday getaway for eight guests, a long weekend in Washington, D.C., a 20-bottle “divine wine basket” and more.

In addition, tickets for a 50-50 raffle are now on sale at the front desks of UM Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, and at Foundation’s offices. Attendance at the event is not required to win the raffle.

Community “celebrities” who have signed up as croupiers (dealers) for the night include:

Ken Kozel, President and CEO, UM Shore Regional Health

John Haines, RN, Nursing Supervisor, UM SMC at Chestertown

Sherrie Hill, RN, Coordinator, Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation, UM SMC at Chestertown

John Carroll, Galena Mayor and UM Chester River Health Foundation Board member

Ron Fithian, Commissioner, Kent County and Town Manager, Rock Hall

Angela Pritzlaff, RN, Transitional Nurse Navigator for Chestertown

Barrie Frazier-Meima, Foundation Board member

Dan Saunders, Esq., retired Foundation Board president and Shore Regional Health Board member

Loretta Lodge, Executive Director, Kent County Chamber of Commerce

Myra Butler, Board member, UM Chester River Health Foundation and Shore Regional Health

Bill Short, Kent County Commissioner

Tickets are now on sale for $125 (of which $75 is tax-deductible as a charitable donation) on a first-come, first-served basis, as seating is limited. Guests are encouraged to dress in cocktail attire. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call Deb Lauser, 410-810-5661. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are also available online here.