Dancescape Performances at Washington College

Washington College’s Department of Theatre and Dance, in partnership with SANDBOX, is pleased to present this year’s Dance Minor concert, Dancescape. The concert, on November 17 at 7:30 p.m. and November 18 at 2 p.m., will feature original works in a wide range of dance styles by Washington College students, faculty, and alumni, as well as a special guest performance of Carol Hess’s multimedia LightForest (2017) by the Baltimore Dance Project.

Both events in Decker Theatre at the Gibson Center for the Arts are free and open to the public, and a reception will follow the Saturday matinee on November 18.

LightForest powerfully brings together experiments with dance, music, photography, technology, and the environment. Its five dancers perform amid a “forest” of tall, narrow vertical screens. Video and still images of forests, shot and edited by Hess at different times over a year, map onto the screens and create lush contexts of natural elements in varying perspectives and scales, placing the dancers within the changing seasons of nature. Timothy Nohe’s evocative sound score intertwines bird sounds sampled from the Cornell Ornithology Lab with rhythmic percussion and strong, resonant, digitally composed sections. Sound travels through the space with the dancers, who each wear a specially designed apparatus that contains an iPod touch and small Bluetooth speaker.

LightForest’s choreographer and composer will also teach a series of interdisciplinary workshops leading up to the show. For more information, please email:sandbox@washcoll.edu.

The performances and workshops of LightForest are made possible by SANDBOX, the Departments of Theatre and Dance, Art and Art History, and Music as well as the Center for Innovation, Research, and Creativity in the Arts at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.