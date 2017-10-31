College Speaker to Discuss Russian Revolution

by

This year’s Conrad M. Wingate Memorial Lecture in History at Washington College will feature Russian scholar Ian D. Thatcher and focus on the historical importance of the revolution and how our understandings of it have changed in the last hundred years. Thatcher, a professor at the University of Ulster, will discuss “From February to October, 1917: Competing Visions of the Russian Revolution,” on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 5:30 p.m. in Litrenta Lecture Hall of the John S. Toll Science Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Thatcher is the author of a biography of Leon Trotsky (2002). He has also edited several volumes of scholarly essays on late Imperial Russia, the revolution itself, and the first years of Soviet power. He is currently researching Alexander Kerensky and the failed attempt to establish a moderate, Western-style democracy in 1917.

This event is sponsored by the Department of History.