School Board to Meet With Facilities Planning Committee

The Kent County Board of Education is holding a work session with the Facilities Strategic Planning Committee on Monday, November 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Kent County Board of Education Administration Building, 5608 Boundary Avenue, Rock Hall.
The regular November monthly Board of Education meeting is also scheduled for November 13, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a closed session meeting from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
