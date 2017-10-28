Spy Habitat Price Points: What $410,000 to $700,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $449,000 at 109 High Street. The first thing I liked about this charming Colonial was its urban site. The brick sidewalk was elevated above the street and a grassy bank bisected with several steps to each house separated the sidewalk from cars on the street below. Views from inside the house would then be pleasant vistas of other houses across the street, not cars passing by.

I liked how the windows on the street elevation were slightly asymmetrical which added to the house’s charm. The red brick foundation, white siding, black shutters and cedar shake roofing are classic colonial materials. The gate to the side of the house beckons you to discover the rear garden where fencing and mature landscaping make the space a wonderful outdoor room to enjoy from the brick terrace.

There are several fireplaces on the main floor and the fireplace in the dining room was a delightful surprise. I am an incurable romantic and could imagine attending cozy dinner parties in the winter with warmth from the fire and candles on the table. The neutral palette ties the rooms together and I especially liked the master bath, which was larger than my guest room!





For more information about this property contact Tracy Stone with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Company at 410-778-0330 (v), 443-480-0610 (c), or tstone@cbchesapeake.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity.”