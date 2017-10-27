Peter and Will Anderson Quartet at The Mainstay Nov. 4

by

Peter and Will Anderson bring their quartet featuring Chuck Redd on vibes and their fresh creative take on traditional jazz to The Mainstay in Rock Hall, on Saturday Nov. 4 at p.m. Admission is $20 if purchased in advance and $23 at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available at the Mainstay’s website Reservations can be made by calling 410-639-9133.

Peter and Will Anderson are identical twins who are both virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone. Will Anderson also adds flute to the mix. Originally from the DC area, they started touring internationally at 15 and moved to New York City to attend Julliard. Now in their 20s, their fresh, creative, swinging take on traditional jazz has taken them as headliners to major jazz festivals and clubs around the country.

Lauded by the New York Times as “virtuosos” they write original tunes but also have a deep love and respect for the jazz classics. Their abilities have made them saxophonists of choice for Jimmy Heath, Wycliffe Gordon, and the Village Vanguard Orchestra. They have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, DC’s Blues Alley, have played live on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion, and were featured on the 2014 Grammy Winning Soundtrack of HBO’s ‘Boardwalk Empire’ with Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks.

Though they compose their own music, the Andersons have a deep love of jazz standards, noting that “you can’t write something good unless you’ve heard something good,”

In reviewing a 2014 recording, Mike Joyce of the Washington Post said “[their] saxophones and clarinets elegantly converge, converse and engage in delightful counterpoint… the arrangements, imaginatively unfolding in ways that consistently bring a fresh perspective to classic pop and jazz tunes.”

Peter Anderson plays tenor sax and clarinet. Will Anderson plays alto sax, clarinet, and flute. They will be joined by Mainstay favorite and jazz advisor Chuck Redd on vibes and drums and guitarist Felix Lemerle for a fresh, creative swinging take on traditional jazz.

Note the 7 p.m. start time. For the darker, cooler fall and winter months, The Mainstay is experimenting with an earlier start time for their Saturday concerts.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Wine, beer, sodas and snacks are available at the bar.

The Mainstay is supported by ticket sales, fundraising including donations from friends and audience members and an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council.

