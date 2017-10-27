Executive Round Table for Kent County Nonprofit Leaders

by

Buck Duncan, President of Mid-Shore Community Foundation, announced it will sponsor and host a series of collaborative and interactive discussions and seminars for executive directors and other nonprofit leaders, regardless of title, employed by Kent County nonprofit charitable organizations.

The round table will be held on November 16, 2017, 8:30 a.m,.at the Chestertown Town Hall – 2nd Floor Meeting Room (118 North Cross Street, Chestertown). Breakfast and networking will begin at 8:30 a.m, followed by a 90-minute interactive round table. The event will be facilitated by Rob Levit, award winning nonprofit executive director and licensed consultant with the Standards for Excellence Institute.

This event is open to all executives and leaders employed by Kent County nonprofit charitable organizations. There is no charge to attend. The goal is for all Kent County nonprofit executive directors and leaders, regardless of title, to come together, meet, discuss and let us know how and what we can do to further your professional goals and aspirations and help your organization meet its mission. Anyone interested in participating should register online here or here.