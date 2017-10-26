Halloween at Lit House — All About Witches

by

Washington College’s very own Cristina Casado Presa will be at the Rose O’Neill Literary House for a faculty tea and talk on Tuesday, October 31, as part of the fall Literary House Series. The event at the Lit House will be at 4:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Cristina Casado Presa is an associate professor of Spanish, chair of the Modern Languages Department, and director of the Gender Studies Program at Washington College, where she teaches all levels of Spanish. She also teaches courses on the contemporary literature of Spain; representations of the Spanish Civil War; female writers after Franco’s death; contemporary Spanish theater; and witches, ghosts, and vampires. She is an expert in 20th- and 21st-century literature and culture of Spain and focuses her research on women writers and representations of witchcraft in literature and culture.

Some of her publications on those subjects are “The Witch as a Power Paradigm in Two Contemporary Spanish Dramas” published in Monographic Review; “Silence as a Conflict in a Drama by Pilar Pombo” published in Letras Femeninas; and “Mother-Daughter Relationships in Contemporary Spanish Theater” in the volume The Changing Spanish Family: Essays on New Views in Literature, Cinema and Theater (McFarland, 2011). Currently she is working on a book project dedicated to the figure of the witch in contemporary Spanish literature.

For more information on these events or the Literary House, visit the website at www.washcoll.edu/centers/lithouse, or view the annual Literary Events Calendar brochure here: www.washcoll.edu/live/files/7406-2017-2018.