Return of the Tall Ships! – Downrigging 2017

Downrigging Weekend begins this Friday, Oct. 27, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 29. Now in its 17th year, Downrigging has grown, in just a short time, to become one of Chestertown’s most popular festivals, with visitors from all over coming to see the tall ships and the many activities taking place around the nautical theme.
Downrigging began in November 2001, shortly after schooner Sultana‘s inaugural season. Joining the Pride of Baltimore for an end-of-season sail on the Chester River, the two ships marveled at the fall foliage and brisk sailing weather. The two captains decided to do it again the following year — and so a tradition was launched.
Downrigging is Sultana‘s celebration, but she’s joined by tall ships from all over the Eastern Seaboard. Among the participating ships this year, in addition to Pride of Baltimore, are Kalmar Nyckel, Lynx, A.J. Meerwald, Lady Maryland, and skipjacks Ellsworth and Sigsbee. Festival attendees will have several opportunities to tour the various ships for free at their docks along the Cannon Street pier, and there are ticketed sails available on most of the ships. Prices range from $25 to $55 per passenger; click here to reserve tickets. Don’t delay, because many are already sold out!
In addition to the tall ships, there are any number of other events, including lectures, concerts, art exhibits, and much more. Among the highlights are music by the Pam Ortiz Band Saturday at the Garfield Center, a talk by Jonathan Boulware on New York’s South Street Museum (of which he is the director), a Classic Car parade of vintage Ferraris, art exhibits by Marc Castelli at Massoni Art and the Sultana Center, and fireworks a display Friday night along the waterfront. This year introduces a new event – the Friday evening Parade of Lighted Boats down High Street starting at 6:45 pm. See the complete schedule below for many other events! More information at the Sultana Downrigging website.
Friday, October 27, 2017
Tour the Tall Ships (select ships only)
12:00-2:00pm / The Chestertown Waterfront – Free
Pub Fare on the River Packet
12:00-5:00pm / Onboard the River Packet at the Foot of High Street
SAIL THE TALL SHIPS (select ships only)
3:00-5:00pm / Departing from the Waterfront
Private Boat Arrival
3:00-5:00pm / Visible from the Waterfront
The Tall Ships Parade Home
4:30-5:00pm / Visible from the Waterfront
Food & Drink on the Waterfront
5:00-9:00pm / Festival Tent Behind the Fish Whistle Restaurant
Music: Shelby Hotwire
5:00-7:00pm / Festival Tent Behind the Fish Whistle Restaurant
Exhibit: Marc Castelli – Swinging the Lantern / Oyster Bar
5:00-7:30pm / Massoni Art
Opening Reception: Building Sultana – A Selection of Marc Castelli Paintings
5:00-7:00pm / Havemeyer Hall / Sultana’s Holt Center / 200 South Cross Street
Open-House at Sultana’s Holt Center
5:00-7:00pm / Sultana’s Holt Center / 200 South Cross Street
River Packet Fireworks Cruise and Dinner
6:00-8:00pm / Boarding at the Foot of High Street / $60
Tall Ships Illuminated
6:30-9:00pm / The Chestertown Waterfront
Lighted Boat Parade on High Street
6:45pm / Visible Along High Street
Fireworks
7:30pm / The Chestertown Waterfront
Lecture: Street of Ships – The Recovery and Rebirth of New York’s South Street Seaport Museum with Jonathan Boulware, Executive Director
8:00pm / The Garfield Center for the Arts / 210 High Street
Music: The High & Wides
9:00pm – 1:00am / The Fish Whistle Restaurant
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Dock Dogs
8:00am – 5:00pm / Kingstown Farm, Home and Garden / 7119 Church Hill Road, Chestertown
Tour the Tall Ships
9:00am-10:00am / Chestertown Waterfront – Free
Classic Cars and Boats – Ferrari Day
9:00am-5:00pm / Ferraris Arrive at 11:00am / Foot of High Street
Exhibit: Building Sultana – A Selection of Marc Castelli Paintings
10:00am-4:00pm / Havemeyer Hall / Sultana’s Holt Center / 200 South Cross Street
Children’s Activities at the Holt Center
10:00am-4:00pm / Sultana’s Holt Center / 200 South Cross Street
Model Boat & Ship Exhibit at the Holt Center
10:00am-4:00pm / Sultana’s Holt Center / 200 South Cross Street
Exhibit: Marc Castelli – Swinging the Lantern
10:00am-7:00pm / Massoni Art / 203 High Street
River Arts Studio Tour
10:00am-5:00pm / Various Locations
SAIL THE TALL SHIPS
10:30am-1:00pm / Departing from the Waterfront
Ferrari Parade Down High Street with the Ferrari Club of America
11:00am (approx.) / Visible Along High Street
Food & Drink on the Waterfront
11:00am-5:00pm / Festival Tent Behind the Fish Whistle Restaurant
Music: The Dovetail Trio
11:00am-1:00pm / Festival Tent Behind the Fish Whistle Restaurant
Book Talk: Jay Fleming on Working the Water
11:00am / The Book Plate / 112 S. Cross St.
Fish Fry & Drinks on the River Packet
11:00am-4:00pm / Onboard the River Packet at the Foot of High Street
Crab Skiff Rumble
11:30am / The Chestertown Waterfront
Tall Ships Parade Home
12:30-1:00pm / Visible from the Waterfront
Music: The Chestertown Ukulele Club
1:00-2:00pm / Festival Tent Behind the Fish Whistle Restaurant
SAIL ON THE TALL SHIPS
2:30-5:00pm / Departing from the Waterfront
Music: Hurdy-Gurdy at the Foot of High Street with Brian McCandless
3:00-4:00pm / Foot of High Street by the River Packet
Music: The Lions of Bluegrass
3:00-5:00pm / Festival Tent Behind the Fish Whistle Restaurant
Book Talk: Wendy Mitman Clarke on Still Water Bending
3:00pm / The Book Plate / 112 S. Cross Street
Crab Skiff Rumble
3:30pm / The Chestertown Waterfront
The Tall Ships Parade Home
4:30-5:00pm / Visible from the Waterfront
Book Release: Marc Castelli, Building Sultana
6:00pm / Swain Geography Classroom / Sultana’s Holt Center / 200 South Cross Street
Tall Ships Illuminated
6:30-9:00pm / The Chestertown Waterfront
View the Fleet Cruise & Dinner on the River Packet
7:00-9:00pm / Departing from the Foot of High St. / $40
Concert: Pam Ortiz Band
8:00pm / The Garfield Center for the Arts / 210 High Street / $15
Music: Levi Stephens and the Working Class
9:00pm – 1:00am / The Fish Whistle Restaurant
Sunday, October 29, 2017
Dock Dogs
8:30am – 2:30pm / Kingstown Farm, Home and Garden / 7119 Church Hill Road, Chestertown
Chester River Challenge 5k & Half Marathon
8:00am Registration / 9:00am Start / Wilmer Park
Classic Cars and Boats
10:00am-4:00pm / Foot of High Street
Sunday Brunch Cruise on the River Packet
10:00am-Noon / Departing from the Foot of High St. / $30
Tour the Tall Ships
10:00am-Noon / The Chestertown Waterfront – Free
River Arts Studio Tour
10:00am-5:00pm / Various Locations
Food & Drink on the Waterfront
11:00am-4:00pm / Festival Tent Behind the Fish Whistle Restaurant
Music: Dovetail Trio
11:00am-1:00pm / Festival Tent Behind the Fish Whistle Restaurant
Exhibit: Marc Castelli – Swinging the Lantern
11:00am-3:00pm / Massoni Art
Exhibit: Building Sultana – A Selection of Marc Castelli Paintings
11:00am-4:00pm / Havemeyer Hall / Sultana Education Center / 200 South Cross Street
John Smith’s Chesapeake: An Interactive Voyage
11:00am/ Swain Geography Classroom / Sultana’s Holt Center / 200 S. Cross Street
SAIL THE TALL SHIPS
1:00-3:30pm / Departing from the Waterfront
Music: Benji Price
1:30-3:00pm / Festival Tent Behind the Fish Whistle Restaurant
John Smith’s Chesapeake: An Interactive Voyage
2:00pm/ Sultana Education Center / 200 S. Cross Street
Tall Ships Parade Home
3:00-3:30pm / Visible from the Chestertown Waterfront
Cruise & Dinner on the River Packet
4:00-6:00pm / Departing from the foot of High St. / $30
Music: Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble
4:00-5:00pm / Emanuel Church / 101 N. Cross Street
Tall Ships Illuminated
6:30-9:00pm / The Chestertown Waterfront
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.