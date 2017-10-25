Haven Ministries “Beef, Bonfires and Cigars – A ‘Spirited’ Event”

by

A new event, “Beef, Bonfires and Cigars,” to benefit Haven Ministries, will be held on November 8 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Aspen Institute, Wye River Conference Center, 201 Wye Woods Way in Queenstown. The event will offer men a night out to sample food and spirit tastings from multiple restaurants and caterers in the region. Food tastings will be provided by Capriotti’s, Krave Catering, Range and Reef, Harris Crab House, Tamara’s Desserts, Café Sado, and a fresh oyster vendor. The spirit tastings will be offered by Lyon’s Distillery, The Winery, and Rise Up Coffee Roasters. There will also be live music and multiple vendors showcasing their goods, including cigars to smoke. BMW of Annapolis, one of the event sponsors, will also be onsite with the newest models of BMWs.

Mia Cranford, Director of Marketing and Fundraising Coordinator at Haven Ministries, comments, “We wanted to create a new event that was out of the box – including old world charm and where men could come and just have a good time.”

Women are invited to this event, as well, and there will be wine and food tasting for them with a cost of $20 per person. Haven Ministries is planning a separate “Women’s Weekend Away” on February 23 – 25, 2018, at Aspen Institute, including what many women enjoy – shopping, eating, and spa treatments.

What’s Up Media is the media partner for the event and The Aspen Institute is the host of the event and a new business partner. Haven Ministries other business partners to date, which are supporting the event, include Benson and Mangold/Chuck Mangold Jr., Chesapeake Hearing Centers, McCrone, Increte. Bay Times, Miltec, Lundberg Builders, Freestate and Son Insurance, Hemingways, Prospect Bay, Salon Atelier, Maid Healthy, Safe at Home Senior Care, ArtCademy, Construction Services and Supplies, Inc., Bayview Portraits by Cindy Williams Sigmon, Railway Title, The Narrows, Riley Custom Homes, Roof Center, Holiday Inn Express, PENFED Credit Union/Kara.Plummer@pedfed.org, Harris Crab House, Island Furniture Studios, Kate Spade, and Cargo Direct.

According to Krista Pettit, Executive Director of Haven Ministries, the new event benefits Haven Ministries as it continues with its fundraising efforts to help sustain its important programs and to move the ministry forward in purchasing property for a housing assistance program.

Tickets to the “Beef, Bonfires and Cigars – A “Spirited” Event” cost $50 per person and are available at haven-ministries.org.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a Resource Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with job training, educational programming, and case management services. The Haven Ministries Food Pantry is held on the third Friday monthly at Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church in Stevensville from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Our Daily Thread Thrift Store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information about Haven Ministries, visit haven-ministries.org or call 410-739-4363.