Spy House of the Week: Victorian Pristine Perfection on Water Street

by

On a recent visit to Chestertown this house caught my eye with its pristine all-white exterior palette with splashes of color from the dark shutters and the charcoal gray roof. The wrap-around porch and covered terrace are open to the side yard garden and are wonderful outdoor rooms.

I liked the many exterior details that contribute to the architectural character such as the wood siding, large windows with shutters, the graceful two story bow-front windows that face the side garden, the two story bay window on the other side of the house, wide dormers with triple windows and the decorative railing around the flat roof of the porch that matches the porch railing below.

The interior architecture with its original stained woodwork, stained stair balustrade, arched openings, bay and bow windows, window seats and the second floor stair landing that expands into a space for a writing desk give this house a charming personality.

The interior has been tastefully decorated in the Victorian style. My favorite rooms were the bowfront window walls in both the sitting room and the bedroom above, the “pink” bedroom with the bed inset into a cozy alcove for girls of all ages and the eat-in kitchen with windows on two sides with views to the garden.

For more information about this property contact Lisa Raffetto with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company at 410-778-0330 (v) 410-708-0174 (c) or lisar@cbchesapeake.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”