Meet Candidate Ben Jealous Nov. 4

The Kent Branch of the NAACP and the Democratic Club of Kent County are proud to announce an important event in the DCKC “Meet the Candidates” series. Ben Jealous, former CEO of the national NAACP and candidate for Maryland Governor, will visit Kent County on Saturday, November 4. Come join us for a Meet & Greet and an opportunity to hear from Mr. Jealous about his plans as Governor for the State of Maryland. For more information on the candidate, go to: https://benjealous.com/meet-ben

The event starts at 2 p.m. at the Kent County Community Center at 11041 Worton Rd. in Worton, MD. Light refreshments will be served.