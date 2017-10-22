Auditions for “Biloxi Blues” at Church Hill Theatre

Neil Simon’s Biloxi Blues is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age comedy about Army basic training during World War II. The play won multiple Tony Awards and the 1988 movie adaptation is still a fan favorite. Biloxi Blues will lead off Church Hill Theatre’s 2018 season, with performances from January 19 – February 4. The rehearsal schedule will take into account holiday periods.
Biloxi Blues has excellent roles for young men (the draftees), a few older men, and two women (one playing a student, one an experienced woman of the world). There are also a number of non-speaking parts that would be a great introduction for first-time actors.
Auditions, on the Church Hill Theatre main stage, will be held on:
Monday, November 6 at 6:30 pm
Wednesday, November 8 at 6:30 pm
Saturday, November 11 at 12:30 pm
Biloxi Blues is directed by Michael Whitehill, who most recently directed Doubt: A Parable. Auditions will include cold readings from the script and some voice and movement exercises (an a capella piece for the role of Carney and a “special audition surprise” for everyone). As always, CHT invites both experienced and new actors to audition and welcomes volunteers interested in production and back-stage positions.
Michael Whitehill can be reached at 443-988-1947 or kayak@atlanticbb.net for any questions about the play or audition process.
