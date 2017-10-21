Red Cross – Helping America

by

Greater Chesapeake Region-Baltimore — October 20, 2017 – In the past eight weeks, the American Red Cross has launched a wide-ranging relief effort to help people devastated by three historic, back-to-back hurricanes – Harvey, Irma, and Maria and the record-breaking California Wildfires.

The Red Cross is on the ground, part of a large team of agencies and organizations responding to provide help to communities turned upside-down. The Greater Chesapeake Region has deployed more than 253 Red Crossers to provide help and assistance with all these back-to-back disasters, some deploying to more than one disaster.

“I continued to be amazing at the generosity of our community coming to the aid of their neighbors, both far and near, leaving their families, jobs, and homes for deployments lasting more than 2 weeks at a time. The American Red Cross could not do what we do to help those affected and displaced by these disasters, without the generosity of our volunteers, donors, and supporters. Thank you to the community for answering the call” said Scott Salemme, Greater Chesapeake Regional CEO.

California Wildfires

Overnight, more than 740 people sought refuge from wildfires in 14 Red Cross and community shelters across the state.

Since the fires began, the Red Cross, community, and government partners have provided more than 27,000 overnight stays in emergency shelters.

With the help of partners, the Red Cross has served more than 79,000 meals and snacks and provided more than 6,000 mental health and health services to support and care for those affected.

The Red Cross has distributed more than 50,000 emergency relief items such as masks, gloves, rakes, trash bags and comfort kits containing deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other hygiene items to people in need.

More than 1,200 Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground now.

Hurricane Response Efforts (Harvey, Irma, and Maria)

In the last eight weeks, the Red Cross, along with community and government partners, has provided 1.3 million (1,335,000) overnight stays in emergency shelters. That is more overnight shelter stays than the past 5 years combined. Shelters were opened in 8 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This includes— For Harvey, more than 434,000 overnight shelter stays in Texas and Louisiana. For Irma, more than 648,000 overnight shelter stays across six states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For Maria, more than 252,000 overnight stays in primarily government shelters across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

With the help of partners, the Red Cross has served more than 6.7 million (6,744,000) meals and snacks — that is more food than the past 4 years combined.

The Red Cross has distributed 3.8 million (3,863,000) emergency relief items to people in need.

Red Cross volunteers have provided more than 193,000 mental health and health services to support and care for those affected.

More than 16,000 trained disaster workers, 91 percent of them volunteers, have been mobilized to support hurricane relief efforts. Many of these workers have supported multiple relief operations or deployed multiple times.

Right now, nearly 1,900 Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground. More than 100 Red Cross workers from around the world have deployed to the United States to help with hurricane relief efforts.

Hurricane Harvey

As of October 9, the Red Cross has authorized payment of $400 to more than 477,000 households severely affected by Hurricane Harvey. That is more than $190 million in direct financial assistance, and we continue to process applications.

Overnight, more than 300 people stayed in three Red Cross and partner shelters across Texas.

Along with our partners, we have served more than 4.5 million (4,537,000) meals and snacks in Texas and Louisiana.

More than 540 Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground in Texas now.

Red Cross volunteers have provided more than 125,000 mental health and health services to support and care for people in Texas and Louisiana.

We’ve distributed more than 1.6 million (1,660,000) relief items like diapers, bug spray, cleaning supplies, coolers, and comfort kits containing deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other hygiene items, in Texas and Louisiana.

Hurricane Irma (Continental U.S. Only)

Overnight, 48 people stayed in one emergency shelter in Florida.

Along with our partners, we have served more than 1.5 million (1,582,000) meals and snacks across six states.

We’ve distributed more than 1 million (1,073,000) relief items like diapers, bug spray, cleaning supplies, coolers, and comfort kits containing deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other hygiene items across six states.

Red Cross volunteers have provided more than 52,000 mental health and health services to support and care for those affected across six states.

More than 560 Red Cross disaster workers are responding to Irma now.

Hurricanes Irma and Maria (Puerto Rico and USVI)

In Puerto Rico, more than 4,200 people stayed overnight in 92 government evacuation shelters.

On the U.S. Virgin Islands, 309 people stayed overnight in 5 shelters.

More than 780 Red Cross disaster workers are supporting relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands now.

Along with our partners, the Red Cross has served more than 623,000 meals and snacks across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

We have distributed 1.1 million (1,129,000) relief items across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Red Cross volunteers have provided more than 15,000 mental health and health services to support and care for those affected.

After Irma and Maria struck Puerto Rico, the Red Cross has served more than 543,000 meals and snacks, distributed more than 843,000 relief supplies, and provided more than 11,000 mental health and health services to people in need. Right now, more than 600 Red Cross disaster workers are helping.

After Irma and Maria struck the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Red Cross has served more than 79,000 meals and snacks, handed out more than 286,000 relief items, and provided more than 4,000 mental health and health services to people in need. Right now, more than 170-trained Red Cross disaster workers are helping.

