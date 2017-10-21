Chesapeake Harvest Offers Fall and Winter Food Safety Training

by

Chesapeake Harvest, a project of the Easton Economic Development Corporation,is offering free and low-cost food safety training programs and technical assistance this fall and winter. GAP food safety educator and Chesapeake Harvest consultant, Lindsay Gilmour, will lead the workshops.

Available programming will kick off with a meeting for interested regional growers on November 1, 2017. Part one: Is Harmonized GAP certification for me? – A food safety Q & A. Part two: What are the steps to certification? This free session will be followed by monthly opportunities for farmers to schedule one-on-one trainings that offer individualized instruction particular to their farm’s needs.

Anna Wicks, Food Safety Manager for Lazy Boy Farm in Middletown, Delaware, which received USDA GAP certification this summer, remarks, “Without the help from Lindsay, we would still be lost and probably would not have completed an audit this year. Not only did Chesapeake Harvest help with informing us with what requirements we were to adhere to, but they also followed up with us. Chesapeake Harvest is an overall great company and service to individuals and farmers alike.”

Class Schedule:

Chesapeake Harvest Fall Meeting

Exploring Food Safety and Wholesaling – A Facilitated Discussion

FREE – Registration required. November 1, 2017; 3:30 – 5:30 PM

Talbot County Agricultural Center, Soil Conservation Conference Room

28577 Mary’s Ct #3, Easton, MD 21601

Individualized USDA GAP Consultations

$25 – Space is Limited. Registration required.

Monday or Tuesday, second full week of every month

Call Chesapeake Harvest to schedule an appointment time

November 13 or 14, 2017 February 12 or 13, 2018

December 13 or 14, 2017 March 12 or 13, 2018

January 15 or 16, 2018

Navigating the Food Safety Landscape

Do I need Harmonized GAP? What are the Steps to get there?

FREE – Registration required. Dec. 4 & 5, 2017; 4:30 – 5:30 PM

These sessions immediately precede a Delmarva Farmers Union ‘Farmers Chat’

Monday, December 4 – Ocean Pines Library

Tuesday, December 5 – Lewes Public Library

For all training opportunities, registration is required. Call 410.690.7348, email info@chesapeakeharvest.com or visit www.ChesapeakeHarvest.com. To register online for the free classes, participants can also use the Event tab on the Chesapeake Harvest Facebook page.

About Chesapeake Harvest:

Chesapeake Harvest, a project of the Easton Economic Development Corporation, is working to build a vibrant local food economy on the Eastern Shore producing healthy food bursting with flavor. Chesapeake Harvest is committed to sourcing local, clean, and diverse ingredients that fuel the growth of a regional Chesapeake Cuisine. Chesapeake Harvest seeks out farmers who show their commitment to regenerative agricultural practices that protect the future of the Chesapeake Bay. Chesapeake Harvest gives preference to those who share our belief that sustainability is not a fixed point but a pathway of continuous improvement.

About the EEDC:

Easton Economic Development Corporation was launched in 2013 to drive economic vitality, smart redevelopment, and business creation in the historic Town of Easton, Maryland to foster a healthy quality of life for all generations. The EEDC works toward managing Easton’s continued growth as a diverse and healthy “smart town,” leading innovation where the land and water meet.