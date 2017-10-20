Trick-or-Treaters Welcome at Hynson-Ringgold House for Halloween Goodies

What could be better to young ghouls and goblins than a big, brick, potentially spooky house to visit for Halloween? Washington College’s Hynson-Ringgold House at 106 S. Water St. will be all decked out to welcome local trick-or-treaters on Halloween, so they can check out for themselves whether the president’s residence is spooky enough.
The house will be open for trick-or-treaters from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31. Members of the Campus Events staff and the Student Government Association will be in costume and happy to provide treats and warm beverages.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.