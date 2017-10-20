Trick-or-Treaters Welcome at Hynson-Ringgold House for Halloween Goodies

by

What could be better to young ghouls and goblins than a big, brick, potentially spooky house to visit for Halloween? Washington College’s Hynson-Ringgold House at 106 S. Water St. will be all decked out to welcome local trick-or-treaters on Halloween, so they can check out for themselves whether the president’s residence is spooky enough.

The house will be open for trick-or-treaters from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31. Members of the Campus Events staff and the Student Government Association will be in costume and happy to provide treats and warm beverages.