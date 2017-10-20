First Friday: Celebrate International Game Week at the Library

by

In Celebration of International Games Week: Join Us for Game Night at the Library!

On First Friday, November 3rd, 5-7 pm, the Kent County Public Library and the Chestertown Recreation Commission are joining forces to celebrate International Games Week.

From familiar favorites to more modern games, there will be something for everyone! Try a round of “Bring Your Own Book” (don’t worry – we’ll have plenty of books on hand!), collaborate with a team of fearless adventures to see if you can survive the “Forbidden Island,” enjoy a familiar favorite family game, play life-sized chess, and more!

If you’re curious about role-playing games, you’ll have the chance to learn about collaborative storytelling, character creation, and other elements that make narrative games engaging and fun to play.

Bring your friends, drop by, play games, and have fun!

For more information, visit the library’s website or call 410.778.3636.

First Friday, November 3 | 5-7 pm

Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch, 408 High St.

