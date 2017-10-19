“Growing into Community” at Unitarian Church Sunday

by

On Sunday, October 22 , at 1-0 AM Rosemary Ramsey will give a sermon on “Growing into Community” for the Unitarian Universalists of the “Growing into Community” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Drive (Crestview), Chestertown. Rebecca Solnit writes of a future that is unknown, dark, with an enveloping sense of possibility and communion. Martin Luther King Jr. considered “agape,” or love in action, as going to any length to restore community and heal that which divides us. Rosemary will share ideas of what building intentional community means to her, and how uncomfortable that can be.

Special music for this service will be performed by Fredy Granillo.

Childcare will be available during the service.