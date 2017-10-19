Call for Artists: Adkins Arboretum to Sponsor 2018 Juried Art Show

by

Adkins Arboretum in Ridgely, Md., will sponsor its nineteenth annual Juried Art Show, to exhibit in February and March 2018. The theme of the show—Discovering the Native Landscapes of Maryland’s Eastern Shore—celebrates the Arboretum’s mission of conservation. Named in honor of the Arboretum’s first benefactor, the Leon Andrus Awards for first and second places will be awarded.

The juried show is open to original two- and three-dimensional fine arts in all mediums, including outdoor sculpture and installations. It will be juried by Benjamin T. Simons, director of the Academy Art Museum in Easton. Simons previously worked for the Smithsonian American Art Museum/Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C., and was chief curator of the Nantucket Historical Association. He holds a master’s degree in art history from The Courtauld Institute of Art in London, a master’s degree from Yale University and an AB from Harvard University. He also attended the Getty Leadership Institute for museum professionals in Claremont, Calif. Simons has authored collections and exhibition catalogues, written two books on private art collections and served as editor of the award-winning quarterly Historic Nantucket.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 28, 2017. Digital images of up to three pieces of art by each artist should be sent to art@adkinsarboretum.org. Submissions should include title, medium, dimensions (maximum of 6 feet in any direction, excluding outdoor sculpture) and artist’s name, address and phone number. Works should reflect or interpret broadly the show’s theme of wild nature and landscapes of the Mid-Atlantic coastal plain region.

Artists whose work is selected will be contacted by Jan. 13 to submit the original work ready to hang by Feb. 3. The exhibit will run from Feb. 5 to March 30, 2018, with a reception on Sat., Feb. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. There is no entry fee, but artists are responsible for all shipping expenses. Selected artists may be considered for future exhibits at the Arboretum.

For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org, call 410-634-2847, ext. 0 or send e-mail to info@adkinsarboretum.org.

The 2018 Juried Art Show is part of Adkins Arboretum’s ongoing exhibition series of work on natural themes by regional artists.