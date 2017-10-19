Bull and Oyster Roast by Heritage Area Teams with Kennard Alumni

by

Heritage Area Teams with Kennard Alumni to Host Bull and Oyster Roast

Experience Eastern Shore tradition at a Bull and Oyster Roast from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 at the Kennard High School Cultural Heritage Center, located at 410 Little Kidwell Avenue in Centreville .

The event is sponsored by the Kennard Alumni Association and Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area. Oyster roasts and fish fries are a long-standing tradition that celebrates the bounty of the Chesapeake region.

Guests will feast on pit beef by Paul Gunther, fried oysters from Harris’s Crab House, and fish fried by local fry master Melvin Shorter — all while supporting programs to preserve, promote, and interpret the Eastern Shore’s cultural, natural, and historic resources. Oysters on the half shell from Harris’s and a local dessert bar will also be available.

Tickets cost $40 if bought before October 17 and can be purchased online. The price rises to $45 after October 17.

All proceeds benefit the programs of Stories of the Chesapeake and Kennard Alumni. For more information, call 410-827-8684 or visit storiesofthechesapeake.org.

###