Academy Art Museum Announces November Events

EXHIBITIONS
Exhibitions are generously supported by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council and the Star Democrat.
Bennett Bean: Be Careful What You Fall in Love With
Through November 5, 2017
Curator-Led Tours: Wednesday, November 1, 11 a.m.
Bennett Bean (1941) is an American ceramic artist best known as a ceramicist for his treatment of vessels post firing. He works in a range of media including stone, precious metals, wool and silk weaving, and painting. The Easton exhibition, his first solo museum exhibition.
David Driskell: Renewal and Form, Recent Prints
Through December 31, 2017
Noted artist and scholar, David Driskell, PhD, (1931) is widely respected as an artist, curator, educator, and scholar of African-American art. He is Professor Emeritus of Art at the University of Maryland, College Park, and where the David C. Driskell Center for the Study of the Visual Arts and Culture of African Americans and the African Diaspora honors his contributions to the field. The exhibition comes to Easton from the Center for Maine Contemporary Art, in Rockland, ME, and was curated by Greenhut Galleries in Portland, ME.
The Caprichos: Goya and Lombardo
November 21, 2017–February 25, 2018
The Caprichos by artist Emily Lombardo is a series of etchings which are in direct conversation and homage to Francisco Goya’s Los Caprichos, 1799. Both series address major cultural issues of their times through the medium of print. The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) has generously agreed to lend the complete set of Goya’s Los Caprichos, 1799 for the exhibition. The exhibition is supported by the Childs Gallery, Boston.
The Soothsayers: 3D Works on Paper by Emily Lombardo
November 18, 2017–March 11, 2018
The Soothsayers is an installation of sculptural prints which represent excavated hearts from Magic 8 Ball toys that are positioned as divine relics of cultural nostalgia. The Magic 8 Ball was created in 1950, invented by Albert C. Carter, inspired by a spirit writing device used by his mother, a clairvoyant.
Helen Siegl: Fantasy Creatures from the Museum’s Collection
Through November 26, 2017
Helen Siegl (1924–2009) used an unusual printmaking technique—often combining various kinds of blocks and plates to create an image, including handmade plaster blocks. She designed these when wood was scarce in Vienna during World War II. Siegl gained a reputation for both her individual signed and numbered prints and for her book illustrations.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Open MIC
Second Monday Each Month
7 to 9 p.m.
The Academy Art Museum’s Open Mic is a monthly occasion for our community to share and appreciate the rich tapestry of creativity, skills and knowledge that thrive in the region. The theme for November 13 is “Gratitude.” Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.
Fall Portfolio Night
Wednesday, November 29th, 2017, 6–8 p.m.
Free
Area high school students are encouraged to bring their artwork to the Museum’s Annual Portfolio Night to receive expert tips on what makes a winning portfolio from a panel of art school representatives and professional artists. Contact the Museum’s Director of ArtReach and Community Programs, Constance Del Nero, at cdelnero@academyartmuseum.org or 978-902-1993 for more information.
LECTURES
Kittredge-Wilson Lecture Series
These lectures feature an exciting array of speakers who impart a diversity of perspectives on subjects such as art, architecture, history and literature. Series Tickets: (6 lectures) $125 Members, $150 Non-members. Pre-registration is suggested. Register online at academyartmuseum.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello
Leslie Greene Bowman, President of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation
Friday, November 17, 6 p.m.
Individual Tickets: $24 Members, $29 Non-members
ARTS EXPRESS BUS TRIPS
Vermeer and the Masters of Genre Painting: Inspiration and Rivalry
National Gallery of Art
Tuesday, November 7
Cost: $60 Members $72 Non-members
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING
Mini Masters Academy
An Early Enrichment Program for Children ages 2–5 Years Old
In Partnership with the Smithsonian Early Enrichment Center
Morning or Full-Day Program – Classes through May 24, 2018
Mini Masters Academy introduces young children to new ideas through a thematic approach to learning that emphasizes relationships and the ability to make meaningful connections. The rich resources of the Academy Art Museum offer a wonderful venue for teaching these sensory explorations. Enrollment is ongoing. Contact Janet Hendricks for program details at jhendricks@academyartmuseum or (410) 822-2787.
Painting with Photoshop
Instructor: Chris Pittman
Students Grades 4–8
Dates: 6 classes–Mondays and Wednesdays: October 30, November 1, 6, 8, 13, 15
Time: 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Cost: $85 Members, $95 Non-members
ADULT PROGRAMMING
Adult Classes
Drawing
The Landscape in Ink Washes
New Instructor: Daniel Riesmeyer
5 weeks: November 1–December 6 (no class November 22 for Thanksgiving)
Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Cost: $175 Member, $210 Non-members
Painting
Get Painterly! Palette Knife Painting in Oil or Acrylic
Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly
2 days: November 4 & 5 Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Cost: $145 Members, $174 Non-members
Oil Painting: Creating Color Harmonies
Instructor: Bradford Ross
4 weeks: November 7 – 28, Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Cost $125 Members, $155 Non-members
Pastels
Pastel: Sunrise, Sunset and a Nocturne
Instructor: Katie Cassidy
4 weeks: November 29–December 20
Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Cost: $160 Members, $192 Non-members
Printmaking
Printmaking Exploration Evenings
Instructor: Sheryl Southwick
Session 3–November 7, 14, 16, 21
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30–8 p.m. Cost: $80 Members per session, $96 Non-members per session (plus $25 materials fee paid to instructor on first day.)
Printmaking Workshop: The Poetry of Water Woodcut Resist Monoprint
Instructor: Rosemary Cooley
3 days: November 3, 4 and 5 Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Cost: $185 Members, $222 Non-members (plus $35 materials fee paid to instructor on first day.)
Digital
Movies, Music and Smart TV – – Holiday Entertainment for the Whole Family
Instructor: Scott Kane
2 Days: Wednesdays, November 29 and December 6, 6–8 p.m.
Cost per class: $50 Members, $60 Non-members
High School Students Outreach
For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.
