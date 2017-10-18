Academy Art Museum Announces November Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

Bennett Bean: Be Careful What You Fall in Love With

Through November 5, 2017

Curator-Led Tours: Wednesday, November 1, 11 a.m.

Bennett Bean (1941) is an American ceramic artist best known as a ceramicist for his treatment of vessels post firing. He works in a range of media including stone, precious metals, wool and silk weaving, and painting. The Easton exhibition, his first solo museum exhibition.

David Driskell: Renewal and Form, Recent Prints

Through December 31, 2017

Noted artist and scholar, David Driskell, PhD, (1931) is widely respected as an artist, curator, educator, and scholar of African-American art. He is Professor Emeritus of Art at the University of Maryland, College Park, and where the David C. Driskell Center for the Study of the Visual Arts and Culture of African Americans and the African Diaspora honors his contributions to the field. The exhibition comes to Easton from the Center for Maine Contemporary Art, in Rockland, ME, and was curated by Greenhut Galleries in Portland, ME.

The Caprichos: Goya and Lombardo

November 21, 2017–February 25, 2018

The Caprichos by artist Emily Lombardo is a series of etchings which are in direct conversation and homage to Francisco Goya’s Los Caprichos, 1799. Both series address major cultural issues of their times through the medium of print. The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) has generously agreed to lend the complete set of Goya’s Los Caprichos, 1799 for the exhibition. The exhibition is supported by the Childs Gallery, Boston.

The Soothsayers: 3D Works on Paper by Emily Lombardo

November 18, 2017–March 11, 2018

The Soothsayers is an installation of sculptural prints which represent excavated hearts from Magic 8 Ball toys that are positioned as divine relics of cultural nostalgia. The Magic 8 Ball was created in 1950, invented by Albert C. Carter, inspired by a spirit writing device used by his mother, a clairvoyant.

Helen Siegl: Fantasy Creatures from the Museum’s Collection

Through November 26, 2017

Helen Siegl (1924–2009) used an unusual printmaking technique—often combining various kinds of blocks and plates to create an image, including handmade plaster blocks. She designed these when wood was scarce in Vienna during World War II. Siegl gained a reputation for both her individual signed and numbered prints and for her book illustrations.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Open MIC

Second Monday Each Month

7 to 9 p.m.

The Academy Art Museum’s Open Mic is a monthly occasion for our community to share and appreciate the rich tapestry of creativity, skills and knowledge that thrive in the region. The theme for November 13 is “Gratitude.” Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

Fall Portfolio Night

Wednesday, November 29th, 2017, 6–8 p.m.

Free

Area high school students are encouraged to bring their artwork to the Museum’s Annual Portfolio Night to receive expert tips on what makes a winning portfolio from a panel of art school representatives and professional artists. Contact the Museum’s Director of ArtReach and Community Programs, Constance Del Nero, at cdelnero@academyartmuseum.org or 978-902-1993 for more information.

LECTURES

Kittredge-Wilson Lecture Series

These lectures feature an exciting array of speakers who impart a diversity of perspectives on subjects such as art, architecture, history and literature. Series Tickets: (6 lectures) $125 Members, $150 Non-members. Pre-registration is suggested. Register online at academyartmuseum.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello

Leslie Greene Bowman, President of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation

Friday, November 17, 6 p.m.

Individual Tickets: $24 Members, $29 Non-members

ARTS EXPRESS BUS TRIPS

Vermeer and the Masters of Genre Painting: Inspiration and Rivalry

National Gallery of Art

Tuesday, November 7

Cost: $60 Members $72 Non-members

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING

Mini Masters Academy

An Early Enrichment Program for Children ages 2–5 Years Old

In Partnership with the Smithsonian Early Enrichment Center

Morning or Full-Day Program – Classes through May 24, 2018

Mini Masters Academy introduces young children to new ideas through a thematic approach to learning that emphasizes relationships and the ability to make meaningful connections. The rich resources of the Academy Art Museum offer a wonderful venue for teaching these sensory explorations. Enrollment is ongoing. Contact Janet Hendricks for program details at jhendricks@academyartmuseum or (410) 822-2787.

Painting with Photoshop

Instructor: Chris Pittman

Students Grades 4–8

Dates: 6 classes–Mondays and Wednesdays: October 30, November 1, 6, 8, 13, 15

Time: 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Cost: $85 Members, $95 Non-members

ADULT PROGRAMMING

Adult Classes

Drawing

The Landscape in Ink Washes

New Instructor: Daniel Riesmeyer

5 weeks: November 1–December 6 (no class November 22 for Thanksgiving)

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $175 Member, $210 Non-members

Painting

Get Painterly! Palette Knife Painting in Oil or Acrylic

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

2 days: November 4 & 5 Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: $145 Members, $174 Non-members

Oil Painting: Creating Color Harmonies

Instructor: Bradford Ross

4 weeks: November 7 – 28, Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cost $125 Members, $155 Non-members

Pastels

Pastel: Sunrise, Sunset and a Nocturne

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

4 weeks: November 29–December 20

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $160 Members, $192 Non-members

Printmaking

Printmaking Exploration Evenings

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

Session 3–November 7, 14, 16, 21

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30–8 p.m. Cost: $80 Members per session, $96 Non-members per session (plus $25 materials fee paid to instructor on first day.)

Printmaking Workshop: The Poetry of Water Woodcut Resist Monoprint

Instructor: Rosemary Cooley

3 days: November 3, 4 and 5 Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost: $185 Members, $222 Non-members (plus $35 materials fee paid to instructor on first day.)

Digital

Movies, Music and Smart TV – – Holiday Entertainment for the Whole Family

Instructor: Scott Kane

2 Days: Wednesdays, November 29 and December 6, 6–8 p.m.

Cost per class: $50 Members, $60 Non-members

High School Students Outreach

