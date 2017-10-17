Spy House of the Week: The Nicholson Hunt House in Chestertown

The Nicholson Hunt House, ca. 1788, anchors one corner of a quiet tree-lined street in Chestertown’s Historic District and is close to all town amenities.
The driveway on the side street leads to a four-car garage. On the lower floor, one garage bay is a room with HVAC that could be used for storage. The spacious second floor is unfinished and ready to become guest quarters, exercise room or home office.
My favorite room is the lovely wood framed sunroom at the rear of the house which is a graceful counterpoint to the brick massing of the house. Its large windows with transoms offer expansive views to the walled rear garden. The house has been meticulously restored and lovingly maintained. The high ceilings, window and door trim, chair rail and baseboard, dentil and crown molding, period light fixtures, beautiful original wood floors and 12/12 windows contribute to the house’s distinctive architectural character. I was especially impressed how closets were seamlessly inserted into the bedrooms with little impact to the layout of the rooms.
For more information about this property, contact Nancy McGuire with Maryland Heritage Properties at 410-778-9319 (o) 443-480-7342 (c) or nmcguire@MDHeritage.properties, “Equal Housing Opportunity”
Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.
Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.
