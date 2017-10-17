Downrigging at Garfield Center

by

Celebrate the tall ships coming to Chestertown with a full schedule of events at the Garfield Center for the Arts. Captain Jonathan Boulware lectures on the recovery and rebirth of New York’s South Street Seaport Museum on Friday October 27 and The Pam Ortiz Band plans to pack the Garfield for an 8pm concert on Saturday, October 28.

On Friday October 27, Capt. Jonathan Boulware, Executive Director of the South Street Seaport Museum in New York City will provide an entertaining, historical, celebratory tour through the history of the port of New York; the Museum that aims to interpret that history; and an overview of the recent, multiple-award-winning restoration of the mighty 1885 iron sailing ship Wavertree. Join the Captain for an hour of history, hyperbole, and a photo journey through New York’s port. This event is free and begins at 8 p.m.

Then join us at 8 p.m. October 28 for an evening of songs of the sea, water and ships. It promises to be a fun night of new songs, old and new friends. The Pam Ortiz band has performed sold out Downrigging shows for the past five years. Join the celebration on Saturday night at the Garfield Center for the Arts. The band will perform a set celebrating songs of water, sea and sailing and a set of original tunes and stories written by songwriter Pam Ortiz. Tickets are $15.

Tickets for the Pam Ortiz Band concert can be purchased at the Garfield Box Office, online at the Garfield’s website or by calling 410-810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre is located at 210 High Street, Chestertown.

