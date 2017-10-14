You are here: Home / Archives / Special Board of Education Meeting

Special Board of Education Meeting

The Kent County Board of Education is holding a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Board of Education building, 5608 Boundary Ave., Rock Hall.

The purpose of  the meeting is to approve a Transportation Resolution and Execution of Transaction Documents related to the purchase of school buses for the district. The purchase is to be financed in the amount of  $1,414,248  by City National Bank City National Capital Finance, Inc.

 

 

 

 

