Letter to Editor: In Divided Times, Let’s Look to Land to Unite Us

In a recent New York Times Op-Ed, titled “This American Land”, columnist David Brooks said, “We’re living in the middle of a national crisis of solidarity – rising racial bitterness, pervasive distrust, political dysfunction.” In the month and a half since the piece was published, the country has faced multiple natural disasters, greater racial disharmony and a rise in senseless violence.

When things seem so bleak, what remedies are around to unite people, to bring about a consciousness of plurality, or to provide a simple calm in a seemingly endless storm?

Brooks concedes that when he asks Americans as to what percentage of our problems can be solved through policy and politics, indeed, most folks think these problems are “pre-political” – so entrenched that the remedies require systematic attention and scrutiny.

That may be true. And in fact there might not be a panacea, but we do know is that land and nature have markedly positive mental, emotional, physical, and societal impacts.

As John Muir once said, “Nature’s peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop away from you like the leaves of Autumn.”

Certainly, land hasn’t always been a uniting force. In fact, we have a past where North American land – and those who controlled it – used it as a tool of great division, separation, and pain. Today, we are blessed to live, work, and play in a region that has vast amounts of open space, but much more can be done to create stronger communities – ones where there is more public access to natural resources, enhanced trails and connectivity, greater access to nutritious foods, and more.

Josh Hastings

Policy Manager

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy